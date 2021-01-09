Justin Fields is coming off one of his best games as quarterback of the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, and he will try to duplicate that effort in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite immense pain from a hit to the ribs, Fields threw for 285 yards and six touchdowns as Ohio State (7-0) routed No. 2 Clemson in the semifinal. The Crimson Tide (12-0) made easy work of Notre Dame in a 31-14 win, and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and finalist Mac Jones present a daunting challenge for Ohio State.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are eight-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 75. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It entered the final week of bowl season a sizzling 56-36 on all top-rated picks, returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Ohio State vs. Alabama:

Ohio State vs. Alabama: Crimson Tide -8

Ohio State vs. Alabama over-under: 75

Ohio State vs. Alabama money line: Buckeyes +250; Crimson Tide -300

Ohio State: RB Trey Sermon has 636 of his 868 rushing yards over the past three games

Alabama: WR DeVonta Smith had at least 130 receiving yards eight times this season

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -8 Bet Now

Why Alabama can cover



Heisman favorite Smith has 105 receptions and more than 1,600 yards, while Jones completes 77 percent of his throws and topped 4,000 yards. He has 36 TD passes against four interceptions and will face an Ohio State defense that ranks 103rd in the nation against the pass, allowing more than 260 yards per game.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has six interceptions and been sacked 20 times, so Will Anderson and Christian Barmore (seven sacks apiece) could play a major factor. Linebackers Christian Harris and Dylan Moses have combined for 147 tackles and six sacks, and Patrick Surtain is the nation's top cornerback.

Why Ohio State can cover

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, underdogs are 5-1 against the spread in the title game. Fields completed more than 73 percent of his throws this season and threw for 1,906 yards and 21 TDs in seven games. He has a strong rapport with receiver receiver Christian Olave, who has 660 yards and seven scores after putting up 132 and two TDs in the semifinal.

The Buckeyes are 19-7 against the spread in their last 26 games as underdogs, and running back Trey Sermon also could give the Tide trouble. The Buckeyes rank seventh in the nation in rushing at 275.7 yards per game, and Sermon ran for 193 against Clemson.

The Buckeyes' defense is led by disruptive linebacker Pete Werner, who has a sack and two forced fumbles. The Buckeyes have recovered 11 fumbles, and linebacker Justin Hilliard covered three of them.

How to make Alabama vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, suggesting sacks and takeaways will play a major role. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick here.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Alabama in the 2021 College Football National Championship Game? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 56-36 roll on college football picks, and find out.