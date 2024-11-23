The Oklahoma Sooners (5-5) will try to beat a ranked opponent for the first time this season when they host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) on Saturday night. Oklahoma has lost four of its last five games, including a 30-23 setback at then-No. 24 Missouri two weeks ago. Alabama has won three straight games since its loss to then-No. 11 Tennessee, cruising to a 52-7 win over Mercer last week. This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2018 Orange Bowl, when Alabama notched a 45-34 win in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Alabama is favored by 14 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oklahoma vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -14

Oklahoma vs. Alabama over/under: 46.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -637, Oklahoma +461

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma's season has not gone as planned, but the Sooners have a chance to resurrect their campaign with a win on Saturday night. Their offense failed to score more than 14 points in three straight games in October before getting back on track with 59 points in a blowout win over Maine. Junior running back Jovantae Barnes had 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, averaging 11.3 yards per attempt. Barnes, however, is listed as questionable on Oklahoma's availability report.

The Sooners were unable to overcome a late fumble return for a touchdown in their loss at Missouri two weeks ago, but they had a bye last week to prepare for this game. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold has 1,243 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, and his ability to protect the ball will be crucial on Saturday night. Oklahoma is 11-2 in its last 13 home games, and all the pressure is on Alabama in this contest.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has been on fire since its loss at Tennessee last month, blowing out Missouri, LSU and Mercer. The Crimson Tide covered the spread in all three of those games, getting back on track for a College Football Playoff spot. Their offense is led by dynamic quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has 2,232 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with a team-high 608 rushing yards and 17 more scores.

Junior running back Jam Miller and sophomore running back Justice Haynes have emerged as an effective duo, rushing for nearly 1,000 combined yards and 13 touchdowns. Alabama's defense has also improved as the season has gone on, and Oklahoma's offense has struggled to move the ball consistently this year. The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in 13 of their last 20 games, while Oklahoma is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games as an underdog.

