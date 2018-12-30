Alabama vs. Oklahoma score, Orange Bowl 2018: Live game updates, College Football Playoff highlights
Live updates, highlights and analysis from the Orange Bowl semifinal between the Crimson Tide and Sooners
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Finally, the epic showdown of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff has arrived. For weeks, we have anticipated the matchup of two of the country's best offenses and two of the country's best quarterbacks, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and runner-up Tua Tagovailoa. It's also a meeting between arguably the greatest coach the sport has ever seen in Nick Saban and football's brightest young star in Lincoln Riley. Indeed, there is a lot about Alabama that Riley would like to see his Oklahoma program imitate, but it has to start with winning national championships and this year the path to the top runs through Saban and the title-defending Tide.
But taking down the champs is going to be difficult -- as the two-touchdown betting line suggests -- because while the Sooners' offense has been historically great, its defense ranks last among the playoff teams -- and near the bottom nationally -- in most major defensive categories. Alabama will have its hands full stopping Murray, but it's also hard to imagine the Tide offense meeting much resistance when it's on the field against the Sooners' defense.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 2018 Orange Bowl. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
