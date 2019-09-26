Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)
Current Records: Alabama 4-0-0; Ole Miss 2-2-0
What to Know
Alabama is 3-1 against Ole Miss since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. An SEC battle is on tap between Alabama and Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ole Miss will need to watch out since the Crimson Tide have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
Alabama brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against So. Miss last week; they left with a four-game streak. Alabama took their game with ease, bagging a 49-7 win over So. Miss. QB Tua Tagovailoa had a stellar game for the Crimson Tide as he passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tagovailoa's 74-yard TD bomb to WR Henry Ruggs III in the first quarter.
The Rebels were out to avenge their 27-16 loss to California from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Rebels fell to California 28-20.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, Ole Miss is 17th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 288.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Rebels.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 38-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Alabama have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Alabama 62 vs. Ole Miss 7
- Sep 30, 2017 - Alabama 66 vs. Ole Miss 3
- Sep 17, 2016 - Alabama 48 vs. Ole Miss 43
- Sep 19, 2015 - Ole Miss 43 vs. Alabama 37
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
California vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
-
College ref shot by cannon during game
He was rushed to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Virginia Tech and Duke football.
-
Penn State vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin football.