Third-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has built the Rebels into a formidable SEC program since reemerging on the sport's big stage in 2020, but there is one divisional foe the well-traveled college football character has yet to slay. Kiffin and the No. 11 Rebels will get a chance to do it Saturday as they host No. 9 Alabama in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

The Crimson Tide have won six straight over Ole Miss and provided one of only two regular-season blemishes during the Rebels' breakthrough 10-3 season a year ago. While Alabama is again a double-digit favorite entering the matchup, the Crimson Tide are wounded after a 32-31 overtime loss at No. 7 LSU last week that effectively eliminated them from SEC championship and College Football Playoff contention.

While motivation could be a question for Alabama, it shouldn't be for Ole Miss. With a strong finish, the Rebels can post 10 or more victories in consecutive seasons for the first time 1959 and 1960. An SEC West title also remains possible for Ole Miss, as does a banner victory for Kiffin. The former Alabama offensive coordinator could become the third former assistant to defeat Nick Saban over the past two seasons.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Players to watch

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss RB: The only SEC freshman to reach 1,000 yards rushing faster than Judkins was Emmitt Smith at Florida in 1987. With an average of 115.1 yards per game on the ground, Judkins has been a revelation for the Rebels after he was just a three-star prospect. The one-two tandem of Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans has given the Rebels one of the nation's most formidable rushing attacks and a somewhat unexpected run-first identity. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in five of the past six games and has a chance to make a statement on the national stage this week.

Bryce Young, Alabama QB: What more can Alabama's quarterback do? The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been marvelous again. His numbers at the end of the season won't compare to his numbers at the end of last season since he'll likely play in 12 games, at most, after appearing in all 15 for the Crimson Tide last season. Without him, though, things would be much worse for this team, as we saw when he was injured earlier this season. Of all the elite quarterbacks deployed by Saban over the last several seasons — names like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones — it's a shame Young could be the one who leaves the program without a national title because he's arguably the best of the group. His leadership will be critical for Alabama if the Crimson Tide are going to finish this season with dignity.

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama LB: Alabama's junior edge rusher won SEC Defensive Player of the Week five times last season, including for his performance against the Rebels. The Crimson Tide held Ole Miss to a season-low 291 yards in their 42-21 win with Anderson finishing with nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Anderson has been good again this season, but the preseason Heisman Trophy buzz that he generated is entirely gone. He's not been outright dominant like many expected. Even still, he ranks No. 1 in the 2023 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. How he approaches the final few games of the season will be fascinating to see given his lofty draft stock and the evaporation of Alabama's championship hopes.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction



Ole Miss still has a chance to win the SEC West if it wins out and LSU loses one of its final two league games. Even if that doesn't happen, the Rebels can still put together back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in more than 60 years. What does Alabama have to play for? Not much relative to the program's standards. With two losses, the Crimson Tide have essentially been eliminated from SEC title and College Football Playoff contention. Motivation could ben issue for Bama this week, and that's bad news for a team that has struggled all season on the road. Prediction: Ole Miss (+11.5)

