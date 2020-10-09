A high-scoring affair is likely in store when the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travel to face the rebuilding Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC football showdown Saturday. Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tide have shown a diverse and efficient offense while scoring 90 combined points in their first two games, a 38-19 win at Missouri and last week's 52-24 romp over undermanned Texas A&M.

The Rebels have entered the Lane Kiffin era by showing plenty of their own firepower while splitting their first two. They were routed 51-35 by Florida in Week 1 before responding with a 42-41 overtime win at Kentucky last week. The Crimson Tide are 23.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 69 in the latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds from William Hill. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS Sports writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 6 of the 2020 college football season on a 49-28 streak on his best bets since the start of last year.

Moreover, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectories of these programs. Over the past two seasons, Sallee is a perfect 7-0 with his against-the-spread picks involving Alabama or Ole Miss. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set its sights on Alabama vs. Mississippi. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Mississippi vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread: Alabama -23.5

Alabama vs. Ole Miss over-under: 69

Alabama vs. Ole Miss money line: Alabama -1,600, Ole Miss +900

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 SEC games.

MISS: The Rebels have covered four straight against opponents with winning records.

Why Alabama can cover

Sallee has considered that this SEC matchup will serve as a major litmus test for both clubs. Although the Tide appear to have their offense rolling behind quarterback Mac Jones and veteran running back Najee Harris, their defense has looked vulnerable at times and Ole Miss is the most potent opponent they have played so far.

Last week, Alabama appeared headed toward a tight game with Texas A&M as the clubs spent most of the first half trading scores on every possession. But the defense clamped down, with Daniel Wright returning an interception for a touchdown and another stop leading to a score before halftime and a 35-14 lead. The defense gave up just 10 points the rest of the way to veteran quarterback Kellen Mond and a potent offensive club.

Jones had perhaps the best start of his collegiate career, throwing for 435 yards and four scores against one interception. Harris logged 43 rushing yards as part of a balanced attack that totaled 109 yards and found the end zone twice.

Why Ole Miss can cover

There's a good chance the Tide will need to duplicate this level of efficiency against an Ole Miss club that has shown it can put up points with anybody. Kiffin's squad traded scores with Florida but couldn't get enough defensive stops to take it to the wire.

Last week, the Rebels used their defense to overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half on their way to a 21-0 spurt. They held a balanced Kentucky attack to three consecutive empty trips and responded with touchdowns on all three ensuing possessions.

Matt Corral went 24-of-29 for 320 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions to spark Kiffin's first win with the program. He hit Elijah Moore for what proved to be the game-winner in overtime after Kentucky missed the extra point on its first-possession touchdown.

How to make Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks

Sallee is leaning under on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Alabama? And which critical x-factor has Sallee jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who's on a 7-0 spread run picking games involving the Tide and Rebels, and find out.