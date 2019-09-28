Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 42-18 run

The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to continue their recent dominance over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday when they go for their fourth straight win in the series. The Crimson Tide (4-0), who won the SEC West in 2018 at 8-0 and were 14-1 overall, are shooting for their sixth straight playoff appearance. The Rebels (2-2), who finished sixth in the division last season at 1-7 and were 5-7 overall, are looking for their first winning season since 2015. Game time from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET in a matchup that will be televised by CBS. The latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds show the Crimson Tide favored by 38, while the over-under for total points scored is 62. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks down.

The model has taken into account that Alabama has crushed its first four opponents, piling up 200 points, and has outscored its opposition by an average of 50-11. The Crimson Tide have dominated Ole Miss through the years and lead the all-time series 54-10-2. The Tide are 23-3 against Mississippi when Alabama is ranked.

Leading the way for the Crimson Tide is junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Tagovailoa has been nearly unstoppable, completing 87 of 112 passes for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last week against Southern Mississippi, he completed 17 of 21 passes for 293 yards and five scores.

But just because the Tide have yet to be stopped does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread on Saturday.

The model has also considered that Ole Miss sophomore Elijah Moore is fast becoming an elite receiver and has 29 receptions for 380 yards (13.1 average) and three touchdowns. For his career, Moore has 65 receptions for 778 yards (12.0 average) and five TDs.

Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy is already making his mark on the Rebels' offense, carrying 21 times for 129 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns. He has also caught seven passes for 71 yards. In Week 3 against Southeastern Louisiana, he rushed nine times for 95 yards and one touchdown. He followed that up with a score against Cal. He's been a nice complimentary piece to Scottie Phillips, who has 362 yards and four touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral (ribs) is questionable for this matchup. If he can't go, the Rebels will turn to freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who was perfect against Cal in relief. Plumlee completed all seven pass attempts for 82 yards against the Golden Bears.

