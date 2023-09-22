SEC West rivals square off on Saturday when No. 13 Alabama hosts No. 15 Ole Miss at Bryant–Denny Stadium in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The Crimson Tide bounced back from their defeat against Texas with a 17-3 victory against South Florida last week. The Rebels, meanwhile, used a second-half surge to beat Georgia Tech 48-23, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Crimson Tide are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before locking in any Ole Miss vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get a free seven-day trial of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, SEC and Big Ten on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all and start with a seven-day free trial when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Ole Miss vs. Alabama and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Ole Miss:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread: Crimson Tide -6.5

Alabama vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55.5 points

Alabama vs. Ole Miss money line: Alabama -261, Ole Miss +212

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks: See picks here



Alabama vs. Ole Miss streaming: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

Head coach Nick Saban is returning to Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback earlier this week and the sophomore signal-caller has been the best overall option for Alabama this season. Milroe completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee. He also racked up 48 rushing yards and two scores against the Blue Raiders.

In the loss against Texas, Milroe threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, but Saban benched Milroe against USF, so he'll be keen on avoiding mistakes on Saturday. In addition, the Crimson Tide have dominated the Rebels in Tuscaloosa, winning 13 of their last 14 meetings against Ole Miss at home. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown progress in his second year in Lane Kiffin's system. Dart has completed 66.2% of his passes for 852 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games of the season. He's also averaging 6.7 yards per carry after accumulating 213 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. In Saturday's win over Georgia Tech, Dart rushed the ball 14 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing last season, has also been effective for the Rebels in 2023. Judkins has recorded double-digit carries in each of his first three games, scoring four touchdowns during that span. The Rebels have also fared well on the road, posing a 5-2 record in their last seven games away from home. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.