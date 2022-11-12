The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide hope their chance to play in the SEC title game still exists when they visit the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels in a conference showdown on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) should know by game time if the opportunity remains as a victory by LSU at Arkansas earlier in the day would eliminate them from title contention. Alabama is coming off its second loss in three contests, a 32-31 overtime setback on the road against the Tigers. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) also is still alive for a shot at the SEC crown but would have its hopes dashed with a loss to Alabama and a win by LSU.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 11-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for seven days when you sign up right here.

And before making any Ole Miss vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Ole Miss and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread: Crimson Tide -11

Alabama vs. Ole Miss over/under: 65 points

Alabama vs. Ole Miss money line: Crimson Tide -430, Rebels +328

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games at Ole Miss

MISS: The Rebels are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home contests

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks: See picks here



Alabama vs. Ole Miss streaming: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide have won six consecutive meetings with the Rebels, outscoring them 340-153, and is 57-10-2 in the all-time series. In last year's 42-21 triumph, Bryce Young threw for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- including one to tight end Cameron Latu -- who has hauled in two scoring passes this campaign. Young has completed 62.9% of his pass attempts for 2,234 yards with 19 TDs and only four interceptions during his junior season.

Young's favorite target this year has been Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads Alabama with 39 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns. The junior running back, who has rushed for 771 yards and six scores, finished one yard shy of registering his fourth 100-yard performance in five games last week. Sophomore wideout Ja'Corey Brooks hauled in seven passes for 97 yards and a TD against LSU and has 28 receptions, 473 yards and five scores on the season.

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels had a strong offensive showing against Texas A&M, amassing 530 total yards -- including 390 on the ground. Ole Miss is third in the country with an average of 267.2 yards on the ground and registers 9.2 runs of 10 or more yards per game, with no other FBS team recording eight. Quinshon Judkins posted his sixth 100-yard performance of the season and third in a row as he gained 205 yards on 34 carries.

Judkins is one of only 13 running backs in the nation with 1,000 yards this year, posting 1,036 on 180 carries. The freshman has rushed for a touchdown in all but one game and is tied for fifth in the nation with 13 running scores. Junior Zach Evans had his streak of six straight games with a TD run snapped last time out but gained 75 yards to increase his season total to a career-high 680 on 108 rushes.

How to make Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 67 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ole Miss vs. Alabama spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.