The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide attempt to extend their winning streak in the all-time series when they visit the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has won six consecutive meetings with Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) since dropping a 43-37 decision at home in 2015, including a 42-21 triumph last season. The Crimson Tide are coming off their second loss in three games, a 32-31 overtime setback at LSU, while the Rebels posted a 31-28 victory at Texas A&M in their last outing.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 12-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 64.5. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread: Crimson Tide -12

Alabama vs. Ole Miss over/under: 64.5 points

Alabama vs. Ole Miss money line: Crimson Tide -440, Rebels +335

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games at Ole Miss

MISS: The Rebels are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home contests

Alabama vs. Ole Miss streaming: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide are sixth in the nation with an average of 41.8 points and have scored at least 20 in every game this season, producing 30 or more on seven occasions. They also have had no problem getting on the scoreboard against Ole Miss of late. The Crimson Tide have recorded at least 42 points in each contest and are averaging 56.7 during their winning streak.

Bryce Young, who threw for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last year's win against the Rebels, has 19 TD passes and only four interceptions this season. The junior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his attempts in 2022 and is looking to bounce back from a 49% performance against LSU last week. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs fell one yard short of his fourth 100-yard effort in five outings while fellow junior Roydell Williams ran for a pair of scores, matching the total from his first two seasons.

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels had a strong offensive showing against Texas A&M, amassing 530 total yards -- including 390 on the ground. Ole Miss is third in the country with an average of 267.2 yards on the ground and registers 9.2 runs of 10 or more yards per game, with no other FBS team recording eight. Quinshon Judkins posted his sixth 100-yard performance of the season and third in a row as he gained 205 yards on 34 carries.

Judkins is one of only 13 running backs in the nation with 1,000 yards this year, posting 1,036 on 180 carries. The freshman has rushed for a touchdown in all but one game and is tied for fifth in the nation with 13 running scores. Junior Zach Evans had his streak of six straight games with a TD run snapped last time out but gained 75 yards to increase his season total to a career-high 680 on 108 rushes.

