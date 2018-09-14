Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 1 Alabama will open SEC play Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi, against an Ole Miss team that would love to repeat the feats of 2014 and 2015, when it shocked the Crimson Tide in high-scoring shootouts. Those Crimson Tide teams weren't necessarily built to get into those kinds of games consistently. With Tua Tagovailoa under center, this year's team is different.

Let's breakdown and pick the Saturday night tilt between the Tide and Rebels

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Alabama: Fresh off big wins over Louisville and Arkansas State, Alabama has picked up right where it left off in the second half and overtime of last season's national title game. Tagovailoa has been stellar, the passing game has been more dynamic and the front seven is flat-out nasty. If you're going to find weaknesses with Alabama you have to dig deep -- even by Alabama standards. The kicking game has struggled, the offensive line isn't quite up to par while run blocking and the new-look secondary hasn't really been tested yet.

Ole Miss: Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, running back Scottie Phillips and wide receivers A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and DaMarkus Lodge pose -- by far -- the biggest offensive threat Alabama has faced in the young season. Whether that matters depends on a Rebels defense that gave up 41 points and 629 yards last week to Southern Illinois. For Ole Miss to win -- or even have a chance -- the offense has to come out cranking and not let up for a full four quarters.

Game prediction, picks

I picked this to be Alabama's one stumbling block prior to the season, and I'm sticking with it. Simply put, we didn't learn anything about Ole Miss last week that we didn't already know. The defense is a problem. But the offense isn't and will have success against a Tide secondary that, because it's new, will have some coverage busts that allow the Rebels to execute big plays deep. It will be close, it will be high-scoring and the Rebels will out-score the Tide in the first big upset of the 2018 season. Pick: Ole Miss (+21)

