Alabama vs. Ole Miss score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 2 Alabama hosts Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the first division matchup for the Crimson Tide this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed his second career five-touchdown game last week, which brought his season total to 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The new offense under coordinator Steve Sarkisian is averaging a whopping 8.24 yards per play, the third-highest mark in the country and tops in the SEC.

The Rebels defense has struggled to find consistency, giving up 5.34 yards per play. The offense, on the other hand, has been pretty solid under first-year coordinator Rich Rodriguez. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is fourth in the SEC with 95 yards receiving per game, and running back Scottie Phillips is sixth with 90.5 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Matt Corral left last week's loss to Cal with a rib injury, and it is unknown whether he or John Rhys Plumlee will start.

