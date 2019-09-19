Alabama vs. So. Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Alabama 3-0-0; So. Miss 2-1-0

What to Know

Alabama will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against So. Miss at noon. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

The Crimson Tide brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against South Carolina last week; they left with a three-game streak. Everything went Alabama's way against South Carolina as they made off with a 47-23 victory. QB Tua Tagovailoa did work as he passed for 444 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to So. Miss, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They managed a 47-42 win over Troy. Troy can consider this payback for the 31-37 loss they dealt the Golden Eagles the last time the teams encountered one another Sept. of 2016.

Their wins bumped Alabama to 3-0 and So. Miss to 2-1. The Crimson Tide haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for the Golden Eagles, they rank ninth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 12 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 39 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.