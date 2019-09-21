Alabama vs. So. Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Alabama 3-0-0; So. Miss 2-1-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. They will take on So. Miss at noon on Saturday at home. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Alabama and So. Miss will really light up the scoreboard.

The Crimson Tide might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They put the hurt on South Carolina with a sharp 47-23 victory. QB Tua Tagovailoa did work as he passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tagovailoa's 81-yard TD bomb to WR Henry Ruggs III in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to So. Miss, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They snuck past Troy with a 47-42 win. For So. Miss, this is just revenge for the 37-31 defeat they suffered against Troy the last time they faced one another Sept. 17 of 2016.

Their wins bumped the Crimson Tide to 3-0 and the Golden Eagles to 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Crimson Tide have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for the Golden Eagles, they rank ninth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 12 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 39-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.