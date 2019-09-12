Alabama vs. South Carolina odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 18-6 roll

The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide open their SEC season on the road Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Second-ranked Alabama (2-0) mauled its first two opponents, but the competition gets tougher now at Williams-Brice Stadium, where South Carolina (1-1) has gone 5-2 or better in nine of the last 10 seasons. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Few teams can claim they've had the upper hand against the Tide, but the Gamecocks have taken three of the last five meetings. The last time these teams met in Columbia was in 2010, when the Gamecocks went up 21-3 on a top-ranked Alabama team and won 35-21. The Crimson Tide are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. South Carolina odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 61.5. Before making any Alabama vs. South Carolina picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Alabama hasn't lost a regular season game since 2015. Last year, the Crimson Tide's smallest margin of victory was 22 points. Alabama's closest road game was a 29-0 demolition of fourth-ranked LSU.

Now, the Alabama defense that's allowed just 233 yards per game takes on a South Carolina team that will be without starting quarterback Jake Bentley (foot). Freshman Ryan Hilinski was solid against Charleston Southern on Saturday, but that was Charleston Southern. This is Alabama.

But just because the Crimson Tide are loaded and heavily favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Alabama vs. South Carolina spread.

This may be a daunting spot for a freshman quarterback, but Hilinski stepped in and dominated Charleston Southern on Saturday, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns. South Carolina returns its top two running backs and three of its top-four wide receivers from a year ago, and the defense has seven returning starters.

Alabama has covered the spread just once in its last five games. Giving the Gamecocks more than three touchdowns at home is a big number, especially backed by an offense that's averaging 522.5 yards per game. Plus, South Carolina has covered 10 of the last 15 times as a home underdog.

