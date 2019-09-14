Alabama vs. South Carolina odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 18-6 roll

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and South Carolina Gamecocks combined to score 134 points in Week 2 victories. Now they face off to open the SEC portion of their schedules in a nationally televised showdown Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium has annually been one of the tougher places to go in and get a victory, and South Carolina has actually won three of the last five matchups with Alabama. Oddsmakers aren't expecting that trend to continue, installing the Crimson Tide as 25.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. South Carolina odds. The over-under is set at 60 points, but before locking in any Alabama vs. South Carolina picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven advanced computer model.

The model has taken into account that few teams have challenged Alabama the last three years -- only Clemson, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State have beaten or lost by fewer than 16 points against the Crimson Tide since 2016. Tua Tagovailoa has already thrown for 563 yards and seven TDs and Alabama's RBs are averaging 6.3 yards per carry on 74 attempts.

Alabama is favored heavily more often than not, but the Tide have still covered the spread in five of their last six SEC games. South Carolina went 7-6 last year but 0-5 against top-25 competition. Against top-five teams, the Gamecocks lost both games by 24 and 25 points.

But just because the Crimson Tide are loaded and heavily favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Alabama vs. South Carolina spread.

This may be a daunting spot for a freshman quarterback, but Ryan Hilinski stepped in and dominated Charleston Southern on Saturday, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He took over at starting quarterback after Jake Bentley (foot) was ruled out for the season. South Carolina returns its top two running backs and three of its top-four wide receivers from a year ago, and the defense has seven returning starters.

Alabama has covered the spread just once in its last five games. Giving the Gamecocks more than three touchdowns at home is a big number, especially backed by an offense that's averaging 522.5 yards per game. Plus, South Carolina has covered 10 of the last 15 times as a home underdog.

