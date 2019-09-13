Alabama vs. South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

The first SEC on CBS game of the season with feature the defending conference champions as No. 2 Alabama will visit South Carolina in Columbia. It will be the first meeting between the two since the Gamecocks stunned then-No. 1 Alabama in Williams-Brice Stadium in 2010.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a dismantling of an overmatched New Mexico State squad. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the 62-10 win, and he now has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions on the season. The defense has been stout this season, giving up just 3.79 yards per play in wins over New Mexico State and Duke.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski saw his first college action last weekend for the Gamecocks after senior Jake Bentley suffered an injruy in the season-opening loss to North Carolina. Hilinski threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 72-10 win over Charleston Southern. Needless to say, he'll be facing a much more competitive foe this weekend.

Let's break down the game and make a pick.

Storylines

Alabama: Two of Tagovailoa's three touchdown passes last week went to superstar wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who picked up right where he left off after winning the Biletnikoff Award last year.. The other was to fellow speedster Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle added 52 more receiving yards. The strength of this offense is undoubtedly the passing attack, but the Crimson Tide racked up a whopping 318 rushing yards last week. That's refreshing because they only went for 145 yards and 3.45 yards per rush in the opener vs. Duke. The losses of senior linebacker Joshua McMillon and superstar middle linebacker Dylan Moses before the season hasn't been a problem for the Tide.

South Carolina: Hilinski was solid in his debut, but he didn't do it alone. Star wide receiver Bryan Edwards caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Rico Dowdle added 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The defense looked strong on Saturday, giving up just 3.81 yards per play and 267 total yards. That was Charleston Southern, and this is Alabama. The more concerning number is 6.36 -- the average yards per North Carolina play in the opener

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept.14 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Sorry, Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks don't stand much of a chance to spring the upset like they did in 2010. Former Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia played out of his mind that afternoon, but he had plenty of experience under his belt -- not one game, like Hilinski. Alabama will jump out to a big lead and then try to get its running game going before pulling its starters midway through the third quarter and cruising to a win and cover. Pick: Alabama (-25.5)

So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which national title contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.