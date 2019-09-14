Alabama vs. South Carolina score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama faces South Carolina in the SEC on CBS opener
No. 2 Alabama heads back to the scene of the crime to take on South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium in the first SEC on CBS game of the 2019 season. The Gamecocks stunned then-No. 1 Crimson Tide here back in 2010 thanks to an unreal performance from quarterback Stephen Garcia. If history is going to repeat itself, true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinksi will have to keep things going in the right direction after having a great debut. Alabama has looked exactly like it should through two games. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has tossed seven touchdowns with zero interceptions, his talented wide receiving corps has established itself as one of the best in the country, and the defense has clamped down on Duke and New Mexico State.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. South Carolina. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Watch the game live on CBS (TV), CBSSports.com (live stream), CBS All-Access (connected TV) and the CBS Sports app (mobile)!
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Kentucky pick, prediction
Can Florida get revenge after being stunned by Kentucky last year?
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 3
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 3 of the 2019 college football season
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line once again this weekend in Ames
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa State vs. Iowa game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan St. vs. Arizona St odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Arizona State...
-
USC vs. BYU pick, prediction
The Kedon Slovis-led Trojans head to Provo, Utah, on Saturday for their first road test of...