Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, pick, prediction

On its way to a 3-0 start this season, No. 2 Alabama has posted the fourth-best scoring margin in the country, beating teams by more than 38 points on average. As the Tide head into Week 4 to face Southern Miss, betting odds favor them by 39 points -- the third-largest point spread on the board this week.

Covering that spread is no guarantee, but given the way the Tide have opened the season, a win seems like it just might be a foregone conclusion. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the sixth-best completion percentage in the country through three games, and combined with the skill talent around him, they've shown themselves to once again be the class of the SEC.

Let's take a look at the top storylines for the game and make a prediction as Alabama looks for another dominant home win and its passing game looks to set more program records.

Storylines

Alabama: The only thing that has gotten in Alabama's way this season is noon kickoff times. Against Southern Miss, the clock may be the only challenge. The only trap here is if Alabama potentially gets caught looking ahead to next week's SEC West showdown against Ole Miss.

Southern Miss: Southern Miss bounced back from a Week 2 loss to Mississippi State with a solid 47-42 win over Troy in Week 3. The Golden Eagles will carry that momentum, built on the strength of a breakout performance from Quez Watkins, into a tough environment Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Alabama thus far has been as dominant as any team in college football this season. But betting on it to cover a 39 point spread is borderline lunacy. By the end of this game, the Tide's fourth-stringers might be seeing action. Take Southern Miss to cover -- barely. Pick: Southern Miss (+39)



