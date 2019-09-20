Alabama vs. Southern Miss odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is off to a 3-0 straight-up start, but has faced three large spreads this season and is 1-2 against them. The Tide got the cover against Duke (+33.5), but fell short against New Mexico State (+55) and South Carolina (+25.5). Southern Mississippi, meanwhile, is 2-1 straight-up in all games and 1-1 against the spread vs. FBS competition. The latest Alabama vs. Southern Miss odds show the Tide favored by 38.5 points, while the over-under is set at 61.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Southern Miss picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that Alabama's defense has been hit by several major injuries, but its offense has been clicking early in the season. Heisman contender Tua Tagovailoa threw for 444 yards and five touchdowns in his first 2019 SEC test in Week 3. He has several All-SEC caliber receivers to spread the ball around to in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Najee Harris (31-156-1) leads the Tide in rushing.

This is the second SEC test for the Golden Eagles. They fell 38-15 to Mississippi State in Week 2, but they'll take some confidence from the fact that they were able to cut a 28-point deficit down to a two-score game in the fourth quarter at one point in that matchup. They bounced back well last week, winning a 47-42 shootout against Troy. The Golden Eagles have recorded 12 sacks on the season, and if they're going to cover on Saturday, they'll need to get to Tagovailoa at least a few times to slow the Alabama offense.

