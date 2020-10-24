Alabama star wide receiver and returner Jaylen Waddle was injured on the opening kickoff of the matchup between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and Tennessee in Knoxville.

The junior took the kickoff and ran left. He was tackled by Kenneth George. It appeared that Waddle's right ankle got caught up underneath George as the two went to the ground. Waddle immediately hopped up and hobbled to the sideline. Trainers carried Waddle directly to the locker room without a visit to the injury tent. He could be seen being loaded into an ambulance late in the first quarter and is out for the game.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore from Houston has 25 catches for 557 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He has added three kickoff returns for 24 yards and two punt returns for 13 yards through the first four games of the season. He's considered one of the most dynamic players in all of college football.