Alabama vs. Tennessee: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 1 Alabama (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Alabama 6-0-0; Tennessee 2-4-0

What to Know

Alabama won both of their matches against Tennessee last season (45-7 and 58-21) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Alabama and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Tennessee likes a good challenge.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Alabama's strategy against Texas A&M on Saturday. Alabama took down Texas A&M 47-28. Alabama's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for 293 yards and four TDs on 34 attempts, and RB Najee Harris, who picked up 114 yards on the ground on 20 carries and snatched one receiving TD.

We saw a pretty high 52-point over/under line set for Tennessee's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against Miss. State by a score of 20-10. The success represented a nice turnaround for the Volunteers, who in their last game suffered a tough 43-14 loss.

Their wins bumped the Crimson Tide to 6-0 and the Volunteers to 2-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Crimson Tide enter the game with 28 passing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, Tennessee is sixth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. So the Tennessee squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last five years.