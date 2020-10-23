No. 2 Alabama is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon to take on rival Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The rivalry billed as the "Third Saturday in October" has been won by the Crimson Tide every year since 1996, and a break in that trend would send shockwaves through the college football world.

Alabama is fresh off a win over No. 4 Georgia that saw its defense pitch a second half shutout. Quarterback Mac Jones has been one of the nation's top signal callers through the first four games of the season, and the defense gaining its sea legs vs. the Bulldogs should solidify the Crimson Tide as one of the most complete teams in the nation.

Tennessee saw its eight-game winning streak come to a halt two weeks ago against Georgia and then got smoked by Kentucky last weekend. An upset over rival Alabama would go a long way toward stabilizing what has been a rocky few weeks on Rocky Top.

Here are all of the ways you can check out the big game between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers, which is actually being played in the fourth Saturday this October as the COVID-19 pandemic shuffled the schedule.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Storylines

Alabama: The Tide just keep on rolling. Wide receiver John Metchie III has turned into yet another weapon for Jones, who also has DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle outside to put pressure on opposing secondaries. Jones leads the nation in passing yards per attempt at 13.2, which has opened up holes the size of the Grand Canyon for running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson. The defense got right last weekend when it shut out Georgia in the second half. It was the first time all season that it looked like the defense of old, proving that "just enough" defense is more than enough to keep this Crimson Tide team atop the SEC pecking order.

Tennessee: There's only one way to describe the Vols: a mess. The offensive line -- once thought to be a strength -- has struggled mightily, which hasn't helped out Guarantano and the quarterbacks. Speaking of quarterbacks, Guarantano might lose his job this week to former hot-shot recruit Harrison Bailey. No matter who starts under center, the fact that trotting out an ultra-inexperienced quarterback against Alabama is even a debate speaks volumes on where this team actually is.

Game prediction, picks

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

I always say that it's impossible to pick Alabama games when it feels like it can just dial up any score it wants. This is the exception, though. It's hard to imagine that, considering the offensive mess that Pruitt has on Rocky Top, Tennessee can even crack double digits. In that case, can Alabama crack 30? They might be able to do that in the first half. This is one of the locks of the weekend. Pick: Alabama (-21)