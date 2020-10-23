It's a matchup of SEC teams headed in opposite directions on Saturday afternoon when the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide visit the Tennessee Volunteers in a cross-division battle. The Tide (4-0) boast the nation's second-best passing offense, with weapons everywhere and quarterback Mac Jones finding them often, while the Vols (2-2) have lost two in a row. The Tide are fresh off a 41-24 drubbing of then-No. 3 Georgia, while Tennessee was routed two weeks ago by the Bulldogs 44-21 before a disheartening 34-7 loss to Kentucky last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. William Hill lists the Crimson Tide as 21.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66. Before locking in your Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Crimson Tide -21.5

Alabama vs. Tennessee over-under: 66

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Crimson Tide -1600, Volunteers +900

ALA: WR Jaylen Waddle has a reception of at least 45 yards in each game this season.

TENN: RB Eric Gray averages 5.7 yards per touch and 109 total yards per game.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is 6-2 against the spread in its past eight games in October, and Jones has the Tide offense humming. He has passed for 1,518 yards and 12 touchdowns, hitting on more than 78 percent of his passes, ranking second in the nation. He has three of the top 25 targets in the country in terms of receiving yardage, led by Jaylen Waddle, who ranks fourth with 557 yards. Devonta Smith is eighth with 483 yards, while John Metchie III is 24th with 348.

The Crimson Tide are 12-9 ATS as road favorites since 2015, and they also can grind out yardage on the ground. They average 168.3 rushing per game, led by Najee Harris, who is putting up 124.8 per contest. The defense has given up points, but Alabama has faced two high-powered teams in Georgia and Texas A&M, and the Volunteers rank 67th in FBS in total offense (329.3 yards per game). The defense has seven takeaways, while the Vols have given the ball away seven times.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has covered the spread in five of its past six games as an underdog, and it will try to control the clock with the running game. Running back Eric Gray had 128 rushing yards in the loss to Kentucky to give him 298 for the season, while Ty Chandler has 238 after putting up 51 against the Wildcats. Both average more than 4.5 yards per carry, and the Vols average almost 135 yards on the ground. Jarrett Guarantano is the most experienced quarterback, but he is on shaky ground after throwing two pick-sixes against Kentucky.

The Volunteers are 4-1 ATS in their last five following a double-digit loss at home, and whoever is at quarterback will have Josh Palmer (238 yards, three TDs) and Brandon Johnson (155 yards) to make plays. Gray also gets a lot of work as a receiver, catching 13 balls for 118 yards. On defense, the Vols could get pressure on Jones, who was sacked three times last week, and Deandre Johnson has 3.5 of Tennessee's eight takedowns this season.

