The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide will host No. 17 Tennessee in a matchup of one-loss teams on Saturday in an SEC on CBS showdown. This is a crucial matchup for two teams that entered the season with College Football Playoff aspirations. Alabama is trying to avoid missing its second straight College Football Playoff since the playoff was established in the 2013-14 season. The Volunteers are seeking their first trip to the CFP.

The SEC on CBS contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before you make any Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Alabama -8.5

Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under: 48 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Alabama -346, Tennessee +268

Why Alabama can cover

After suffering a 34-24 loss to Texas in its second game of the season, the Crimson Tide have more resembled their dominant selves during the Nick Saban era over the last five weeks. Alabama is 6-1 this year, including 4-0 in the SEC, and enters Saturday on a five-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide have won by an average of 12.6 points over that span with four of the five games being inside the conference and are 3-1 against the spread over their last four games.

Alabama has dominated Tennessee since Saban took over before the 2007 season. The Crimson Tide have won 15 of 16 against Tennessee, winning by an average of 32.5 points in six matchups between 2016-2021. Jalen Milroe has completed 31 of 54 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns compared to one interception over his last two SEC games as he becomes more comfortable as the team's starting quarterback.

Why Tennessee can cover

Although Alabama has won 15 of the last 16 matchups between the schools, the Vols won the most recent one. Tennessee defeated Alabama, 52-49, last year in a game the Vols only trailed for nine minutes and 49 seconds. This isn't the same type of Tennessee program as Alabama dominated all those previous year with the Vols coming off their most wins (11) last year since 2001.

Tennessee is 5-1 this year, including a 2-1 mark in the SEC. The Vols are coming off a 41-20 win over South Carolina and a 20-13 with over Texas A&M over the last two weeks. Tennessee has the best running attack in the SEC this season, averaging 231.3 rushing yards per game led by Jaylen Wright. Wright, who rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries last year against Alabama, leads the SEC in yards per carry (7.1) and is third in yards per game (95.2). If Wright can break a few big runs on Saturday, Tennessee can not only stay within one score of Alabama, it can escape with its second straight win over one of the best programs in the nation.

How to make Tennessee vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 55 combined points.

