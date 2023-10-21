It didn't take long for Josh Heupel to turn around the Tennessee football program since taking over as head coach before the 2021 season and college football fans will see if he can lead the Volunteers to a second straight win over Alabama on Saturday in an SEC on CBS showdown. Heupel was hired from UCF shortly after Tennessee hired UCF Athletic Director Danny White for the same position. Tennessee was coming off its third losing season over the previous four years before hiring Heupel and the Vols went 7-6 and 11-2 in their first two seasons under Heupel. No. 17 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama both have one loss this season and this will be a crucial matchup for both teams to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The SEC on CBS matchup kicks off from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 9-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Alabama odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Alabama vs. Tennessee and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Alabama -9

Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under: 47.5 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Alabama -354, Tennessee +274

Alabama vs. Tennessee picks: See picks here



Alabama vs. Tennessee streaming: Paramount+

Why Alabama can cover

Despite last year's loss, Alabama has defeated Tennessee in 15 of 16 games coached by Nick Saban dating back to the 2007 season. The Crimson Tide have won by an average of 32.5 points per game in the six matchups from 2016-2021, including by 29.3 points in their last three games in Tuscaloosa. Any Alabama player who was on the sidelines last season and witnessed Tennessee storming the field after that game will certainly want to avenge that moment.

Saban is one of the best in college football at preparing his team for a program that previously defeated them. Alabama has won each of its last five games by an average of 21.4 points in the ensuing meeting following a loss. Alabama is 6-1 and winners of five straight games since losing to Texas 34-24 in its second game of the season and have covered the spread in three of their last four victories this season. Quarterback Jalen Milroe and receiver Jermaine Burton have showcased their chemistry over the last two games with Burton hauling in 11 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns over that span. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee knocked off Alabama, 52-49, last season for its first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The Vols' program has quickly improved under Heupel as they try to move past the era that dropped 15 of the last 16 games against Alabama. Tennessee led for more than 80% of last year's matchup, trailing for only nine minutes and 49 seconds.

The Vols lead the SEC in rushing yards per game (231.3), with a three-headed attack in the backfield. Jaylen Wright leads the trio with 571 yards on 80 carries and leads the SEC in yards per carry (7.1). Jabari Small has 359 yards on 65 carries and Dylan Sampson has 273 yards on 45 carries with six touchdowns this year. The ability to rotate the three out and keep them fresh could lead to sustained drives. Quarterback Joe Milton III can also extend a play with his legs, averaging 5.4 yards per carry on 32 carries with four touchdowns. If Tennessee can control the time of possession with its running game on Saturday, the Vols could not only cover the spread, but they could become the first program to defeat Alabama in back-to-back meetings since Ole Miss in 2014 and 2015. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tennessee vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 55 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.