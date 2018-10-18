Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Volunteers games

Fresh off a stunning upset of Auburn, Tennessee will host archrival Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the SEC on CBS game of the week. The Volunteers feel like they finally have momentum after a tough start to the Jeremy Pruitt era, but Alabama is a well-oiled machine and Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off an injury in his last game but expected to play Saturday, already looks like the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa. The top-ranked Crimson Tide are 28.5-point favorites, and the total is down to 57, in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds. Before you make any Alabama vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see what college football guru Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has put his stamp on college football.

His expertise has earned him the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook," and Hunt already has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of FBS clubs. With this selection, he is looking to build on an incredible 5-1 mark on picks involving Tennessee. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Hunt knows Alabama enters as more than a four-touchdown favorite thanks to a dominant first seven games of the season. The Tide own the top scoring offense in all of college football and Tagovailoa is the runaway favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with half the season gone.

Against a Tennessee defense that gave up 322 yards to Jarrett Stidham last week and 429 yards to Will Grier in Week 1, Tagovailoa should have ample opportunity to move the ball despite exiting last week's game against Missouri with a knee injury. He has been a full participant in practice this week and has indicated that he expects to be under center Saturday.

However, this is still a rivalry game and the Vols come into Week 8 with a hot hand of their own after picking up a big SEC road victory against a ranked Auburn team.

Tennessee is coming off by far its best performance of the year and Jarrett Guarantano has proved that he's a legitimate SEC quarterback. Guarantano is the No. 4-rated passer in the conference, and the closest thing Alabama has to a weakness this season has been its pass defense. That group has surrendered 10 of the 13 touchdowns Alabama has given up all season, so if Guarantano can land a few big plays and get the Volunteers into the end zone, it's going to make 29 a big number to cover.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is on the side. He has identified the crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who covers Alabama vs. Tennessee? And which crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump on Saturday, all from a seasoned expert who is 5-1 on his recent picks involving Tennessee.