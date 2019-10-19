Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks: Third Saturday in October predictions from computer on 80-51 run

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide look to protect their home field in a Southeastern Conference crossover game on Saturday when they host the Tennessee Volunteers in a rivalry known as the Third Saturday in October. Alabama (6-0) is 10-0 at home since the beginning of last season, while the Volunteers (2-4), who are 1-4 on the road since the start of 2018, have not won at Alabama since defeating the Crimson Tide 51-43 on Oct. 25, 2003. The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama's Nick Saban is 139-19 (.879) in home games during his college head coaching career. The latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds show the Crimson Tide as 35-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 62. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Alabama vs. Tennessee picks down.

Alabama has a rich tradition, compiling a 911-329-43 (.727) all-time record. Both the 911 wins and the .727 winning percentage are fourth-best in the nation. The Crimson Tide have won 17 national titles - including five since 2009 - 31 conference championships and 14 division titles. Alabama has played in 70 bowl games through the years, going 41-26-3.

Offensively, junior running back Najee Harris leads the Crimson Tide's rushing attack, carrying 74 times for 451 yards (6.1 average) and one touchdown. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the past three games, including a 20-carry, 114-yard performance last week against Texas A&M. He also has 12 receptions for 123 yards and four TDs.

But just because the Tide have been putting up big numbers this season, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Alabama vs. Tennessee spread in this 2019 Third Saturday in October matchup.

Tennessee defeated two ranked teams last season in coach Jeremy Pruitt's first season with the Volunteers, topping No. 21 Auburn 30-24 and No. 11 Kentucky 24-7. And after an extremely slow start to the season, the Vols showed signs of improvement in a 20-10 win over Mississippi State last week.

Leading Tennessee's offense is redshirt senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who ranks sixth in the SEC in touchdown receptions (five) and eighth in receiving yards (412). He is tied for 10th in Tennessee history with 15 touchdown catches, 11th in career receptions (116) and 18th in career receiving yards (1,596). Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer (concussion) is questionable, but the Vols can turn to veteran Jarrett Guarantano, who has 22 career starts, if he can't go.

