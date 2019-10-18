Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks: Third Saturday in October predictions from model on 80-51 run

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to continue their mastery of the Tennessee Volunteers when they meet in an SEC rivalry matchup known as the Third Saturday in October. The Volunteers (2-4), fifth in the SEC East at 1-2, are 0-1 on the road this season, while the Crimson Tide (6-0), first in the SEC West at 3-0, are also 3-0 on their home field. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide have beaten the Volunteers 12 straight times. The Crimson Tide are 34.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Tennessee vs. Alabama picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Alabama has been the class of college football since the arrival of coach Nick Saban. In fact, the Tide have compiled a 152-21 record in his 13 seasons there. The Crimson Tide have scored no fewer than 42 points in any game this season and are averaging 51, while allowing just 17. Alabama has won 29 straight and 44 of the last 45 games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Guiding the prolific Alabama offense is junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has started 21 games for the Tide since the start of the 2018 season. In those starts, he has posted a passing efficiency rating of 199 or higher 15 times, including four of six games this season. In three games against SEC opponents this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns with only one interception.

But just because the Tide have been putting up big numbers this season, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Alabama vs. Tennessee spread in this 2019 Third Saturday in October matchup.

Tennessee defeated two ranked teams last season in coach Jeremy Pruitt's first season with the Volunteers, topping No. 21 Auburn 30-24 and No. 11 Kentucky 24-7. And after an extremely slow start to the season, the Vols showed signs of improvement in a 20-10 win over Mississippi State last week.

Leading Tennessee's offense is redshirt senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who ranks sixth in the SEC in touchdown receptions (five) and eighth in receiving yards (412). He is tied for 10th in Tennessee history with 15 touchdown catches, 11th in career receptions (116) and 18th in career receiving yards (1,596). Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer (concussion) is questionable, but the Vols can turn to veteran Jarrett Guarantano, who has 22 career starts, if he can't go.

