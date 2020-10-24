No. 2 Alabama continues its mission to remain undefeated on Saturday when it takes on Tennessee in the rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October" (even though it will be played on the fourth Saturday in October this year). The Crimson Tide are fresh off of a second-half surge to run away from No. 4 Georgia last week in the biggest game of the young season. Quarterback Mac Jones and the Tide receiving corps have solidified the offense as one of the best in the nation.

Alabama, despite having some perceived issues on defense after a couple of bad weeks, still seems on track to head to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game should it maintain its run of dominance over the next two months.

Tennessee, on the other hand, is reeling. The Vols have lost two straight -- including a 34-7 home loss to Kentucky last week -- and have enough drama to qualify for an Oscar. Coach Jeremy Pruitt fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after just four games with the program, even though the defensive line ranks second in the SEC in tackles for loss. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has seen his grip on the top spot on the depth chart slip, and might not even start this weekend.

This rivalry has been incredibly one-sided of late with Alabama winning the last 13 meetings. It is the longest winning streak in the rivalry's history, which dates all the way back to 1906. Pruitt will also look to become the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the legendary coach, who has an astonishing 22-0 mark against former staff.

It's a pivotal game for both programs in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Let's take a closer look at the matchups and storylines to follow before making some picks both straight up and against the spread. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Storylines

Alabama: The Tide just keep on rolling. Wide receiver John Metchie III has turned into yet another weapon for Jones, who also has DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle outside to put pressure on opposing secondaries. Jones leads the nation in passing yards per attempt at 13.2, which has opened up holes the size of the Grand Canyon for running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson. The defense got right last weekend when it shut out Georgia in the second half. It was the first time all season that it looked like the defense of old, proving that "just enough" defense is more than enough to keep this Crimson Tide team atop the SEC pecking order.

Tennessee: There's only one way to describe the Vols: a mess. The offensive line -- once thought to be a strength -- has struggled mightily, which hasn't helped out Guarantano and the quarterbacks. Speaking of quarterbacks, Guarantano might lose his job this week to former hot-shot recruit Harrison Bailey. No matter who starts under center, the fact that trotting out an ultra-inexperienced quarterback against Alabama is even a debate speaks volumes on where this team actually is.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, picks

I always say that it's impossible to pick Alabama games when it feels like it can just dial up any score it wants. This is the exception, though. It's hard to imagine that, considering the offensive mess that Pruitt has on Rocky Top, Tennessee can even crack double digits. In that case, can Alabama crack 30? They might be able to do that in the first half. This is one of the locks of the weekend. Pick: Alabama (-21)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8, and which SEC team will pull off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,100 in profit over the past four-plus seasons -- and find out.