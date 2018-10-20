Alabama vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama faces Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
Alabama and Tennessee continue their historic rivalry with meeting No. 101 on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, as the SEC on CBS again will feature the Tide and the Vols on the "Third Saturday in October." The winner will be firing up cigars in the locker room after the game, a tradition that has become very familiar to Alabama players in the Nick Saban era, currently 11-0 against Tennessee.
This game also pits Saban against former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. Saban is currently 14-0 against former assistants, most recently besting Jimbo Fisher when the Tide took down Texas A&M in Week 3. But Saban hasn't only beaten his former assistants, he's had their number through and through: just one of those 14 games has been decided by fewer than 14 points and only three of those 14 games were decided by fewer than 21 points.
While Tennessee looks to shock the world, Alabama will be looking to improve on its wildly-efficient and impressive start to the season while staying as healthy as possible for the home stretch of this 2018 championship run. Get your cigar ready, because it's the third Saturday in October and someone will get to celebrate by the end of this game.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. Tennessee. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
