Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ No. 13 Alabama

Current Records: Texas A&M 1-0; Alabama 1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Texas A&M Aggies can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. A&M and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Aggies have not won a single game against Bama in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since October of 2015.

A&M gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They snuck past the Vanderbilt Commodores with a 17-12 win. A&M can attribute much of their success to RB Isaiah Spiller, who picked up 117 yards on the ground on eight carries. Spiller's longest run was for 57 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Bama had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They had enough points to win and then some against the Missouri Tigers, taking their game 38-19. The Crimson Tides' RB Najee Harris looked sharp as he punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Aggies and Bama clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Texas A&M in the last six years.