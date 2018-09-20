Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds: 2018 college football picks and predictions from model on 31-16 run

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide face their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they host the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. In the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds, the defending national champions are 27-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Alabama has annihilated every team in its path so far, but A&M played Clemson tough in a 28-26 defeat two weeks ago. With such a huge spread, you'll want to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model is predicting before laying your own Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It also made several huge calls last week, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn. It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked college football picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Alabama vs. Texas A&M. We can tell you the under hits in a whopping 64 percent of simulations, but it has also locked in a strong against the spread selection that you can bank on well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows Texas A&M has high expectations, including being right there with Alabama atop the SEC West for years to come after sealing coach Jimbo Fisher with a 10-year, $75-million contract.

The Aggies' offense has been a force so far, as A&M (2-1) is averaging nearly 600 yards per game. Its two wins came against lesser competition (Northwestern State and Louisiana-Monroe), but it also nearly shocked Clemson, a missed two-point conversion in the final minute being the difference between OT and a possible win in a 28-26 defeat.

Kellen Mond proved the moment wasn't too big for him. The sophomore QB went for 430 yards and three touchdowns against Clemson's stingy defense. A&M's run game has also been strong, led by Trayveon Williams, who tops the SEC in rushing with 399 yards.

But just because A&M's offense is firing on all cylinders doesn't mean it can stay within a 26-point spread on the road against Alabama.

Alabama (3-0) has been completely untested against decent competition this season. Its closest game was a 51-14 rout of Louisville. Last week, the Tide dismantled Ole Miss 62-7 in Oxford.

And Alabama's head coach Nick Saban faces one of his old assistants in Fisher, who was Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000 to 2006. Saban is 12-0 all-time against his former assistants, which includes a 24-7 victory over Fisher's Florida State team to open the 2017 season.

So which side of the Texas A&M vs. Alabama spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.