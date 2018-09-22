Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds: 2018 college football picks and predictions from proven model on 31-16 run

Texas A&M played No. 2 Clemson close in a 28-26 loss two weeks ago. Now the 22nd-ranked Aggies head to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The defending national champions are 26-point home favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 59.5 after opening at 61.5. Before you make your own Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting.

Texas A&M's offense has been a force for first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, averaging nearly 600 yards per game. While it cruised past the likes of Northwestern State (59-7) and Louisiana-Monroe (48-10), it also was a two-point conversion away from forcing OT against Clemson.

Quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards, three TDs and no INTs against the Tigers. Sophomore Jhamon Ausbon has had at least three catches in each game this season, while junior tight end Jace Sternberger has already caught three TDs.

Defensively, the unit returned eight of its top-nine tacklers, including second-team All-SEC LB Tyrel Dodson and the team's all-time leading tackler, senior MLB and Butkus Award nominee Otaro Alaka. It held Clemson to 405 yards -- 145 yards under the Tigers' season average.

But just because A&M's offense is firing on all cylinders doesn't mean it can stay within a 26-point spread on the road against Alabama.

Alabama (3-0) has been completely untested against decent competition this season. Its closest game was a 51-14 rout of Louisville. Last week, the Tide dismantled Ole Miss 62-7 in Oxford.

And Alabama's head coach Nick Saban faces one of his old assistants in Fisher, who was Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000 to 2006. Saban is 12-0 all-time against his former assistants, which includes a 24-7 victory over Fisher's Florida State team to open the 2017 season.

