Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven model on 68-42 roll

Alabama appears to be on course for another appearance in the national title game, and it will try to continue its road success when the No. 1 Crimson Tide visit College Station to face No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday. Alabama has won 18 of its past 19 SEC games on the road, and Tua Tagovailoa leads one of the nation's top offenses, but a young defense will be tested against the Kellen Mond-led Aggies offense. Both teams are rested after bye weeks, with Alabama savoring a 59-31 win against Ole Miss and A&M pulling out a 31-27 victory over Arkansas. Kickoff from Kyle Field is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The latest Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds list the Crimson Tide as 17 point-favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 61.

The model knows the Alabama offense is ninth in the nation, averaging 555 yards per game, and a lot of the credit goes to Tagovailoa, who is completing 76.4 percent of his passes and hasn't thrown an interception. His 1,718 yards and 23 TDs have put the 2018 runner-up back in the middle of the Heisman race. The biggest beneficiaries have been receivers DeVonta Smith, with 31 catches for 537 yards and eight touchdowns, and Jerry Jeudy, who has 38 receptions for 488 and six TDs. Running back Najee Harris averages 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.

The defense has been hit by injuries and has turned to several talented freshmen, with linebacker Shane Lee providing 30 tackles and a sack and DJ Dale (1 sack) and Justin Eboigbe pressed into service to help anchor a line that allows 134.8 yards per game. Junior safety Xavier McKinney, the top tackler with 41, and senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings (29 tackles, 3 sacks) provide the leadership. Senior cornerback Trevon Diggs has two of the team's six interceptions.

But just because the Tide can light up the scoreboard doesn't mean they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Alabama spread.

A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond is the undisputed leader of the Aggies' offense, which averages 426 yards and 32.8 points per game. The junior has passed for 1,333 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has a strong trio of targets in Jhamon Ausbon (32-446-2), Quartney Davis (23-288-4) and Kendrick Rogers (17-200). If the Aggies can move the ball, they can extend the Tide's 0-4 streak against the spread after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous outing. Ole Miss piled up 476 yards despite their loss two weeks ago.

Texas A&M's defense is ranked 21st in the nation, allowing 191.4 yards passing and 108.4 on the ground, and the Aggies are giving up just 17.8 points per game. Junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is the unit's best player, posting 15 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Buddy Johnson is the rock in the middle, leading the team with 27 tackles and posting one of the Aggies' 12 sacks. Junior safety Keldrick Carper is second on the team with 23 tackles, while cornerback Myles Jones has two of the team's six interceptions.

