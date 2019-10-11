Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 68-42 roll

The top-ranked team in the country gets its first real test when Alabama visits Kyle Field to take on No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday. Tua Tagovailoa has the Tide offense humming, but the young defense is a question mark despite a 59-31 victory against Ole Miss before a week off. The Aggies boast a strong passing game and stout defense as they return home after a neutral-site win against Arkansas and a bye of their own. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Alabama is a 17-point favorite in the latest Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) staying well within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Alabama vs. Texas A&M. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Tagovailoa remains one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, ranking fourth with 1,718 passing yards and completing 76.4 percent of his passes. He has 23 touchdowns against no interceptions. Tagovailoa has several standout receivers including DeVonta Smith, who is ninth in the nation with 537 yards and has eight touchdowns, as well as Jerry Jeudy, who has 38 receptions for 488 and six scores. The Tide can get the job done on the ground if needed, with Najee Harris carrying the load with 337 yards on 54 carries.

Alabama's defense has been beset by injuries, but senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings (29 tackles, three sacks) and junior safety Xavier McKinney (team-high 41 tackles) have helped stabilize the unit. The Tide has capable freshmen who are finding their way too. Linebacker Shane Lee is making an immediate impact with 30 tackles and a sack, and nose guard DJ Dale has one sack and has been a starter from Day 1. The Tide also have an electrifying return man with Jaylen Waddle, who ranks third in the nation in punt return average at 17.4 yards.

But just because Alabama's offense can light up the scoreboard doesn't mean the Tide will cover the Texas A&M vs. Alabama spread.

A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond is the undisputed leader of the Aggies' offense, which averages 426 yards and 32.8 points per game. The junior has passed for 1,333 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has a strong trio of targets in Jhamon Ausbon (32-446-2), Quartney Davis (23-288-4) and Kendrick Rogers (17-200). If the Aggies can move the ball, they can extend the Tide's 0-4 streak against the spread after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous outing. Ole Miss piled up 476 yards despite their loss two weeks ago.

Texas A&M's defense is ranked 21st in the nation, allowing 191.4 yards passing and 108.4 on the ground, and the Aggies are giving up just 17.8 points per game. Junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is the unit's best player, posting 15 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Buddy Johnson is the rock in the middle, leading the team with 27 tackles and posting one of the Aggies' 12 sacks. Junior safety Keldrick Carper is second on the team with 23 tackles, while cornerback Myles Jones has two of the team's six interceptions.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that on a 68-42 roll on top-rated college football picks.