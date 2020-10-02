The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the 13th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS. Both Alabama and Texas A&M enter Saturday's SEC showdown with a 1-0 record. The Aggies are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in October.

The Crimson Tide have dominated this series over the years, winning seven of their last eight meetings against Texas A&M. Alabama is favored by 17.5-points in the latest Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before you make any Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Texas A&M. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Texas A&M vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread: Alabama -17.5

Alabama vs. Texas A&M over-under: 51.5 points

Alabama vs. Texas A&M money line: Alabama -900, Texas A&M +625

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 10-0 in their last 10 home games.

A&M: The Aggies are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning record.

What you need to know about Alabama

The Crimson Tide opened up a 35-3 lead early into the third quarter on their way to a 38-19 victory at Missouri last week. Quarterback Mac Jones was 18-of-24 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Najee Harris gained 98 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts.

Alabama will enter Saturday's SEC showdown full of confidence. That's because the Crimson Tide have won seven straight games against the Aggies, which includes a 45-23 victory the last time these two teams played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In addition, Alabama is 17-2 in its last 19 games against a SEC opponent.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies were sloppy throughout a 17-12 squeaker over Vanderbilt last Saturday. Texas A&M made things hard on itself with three turnovers and eight penalties for 50 yards. Texas A&M fumbled the ball five times in the game. A bright spot for Texas A&M's offense was running back Isaiah Spiller, who recorded 117 rushing yards on eight carries. Quarterback Kellen Mond completed 17-of-28 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown against the Commodores.

Mond is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has thrown 20 or more touchdown passes in each of his last two seasons at Texas A&M. He's also capable of gashing defenses with his legs, having scored 18 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career.

How to make Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks

