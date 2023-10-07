The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide will look to continue their winning ways against the Texas A&M Aggies when they meet Saturday in a Week 6 SEC on CBS matchup. Alabama is 9-1 versus A&M over the last 10 meetings, including a 24-20 victory last year. Both teams enter this contest with 4-1 records, and each is riding a three-game winning streak. The SEC West foes also have identical 2-0 records in conference play.

Kickoff from Kyle Field is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Tide are 2-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread: Crimson Tide -2

Alabama vs. Texas A&M over/under: 46 points

Alabama vs. Texas A&M money line: Alabama -136, Texas A&M +115

Why Alabama can cover

After a sloppy loss to Texas in Week 2, Alabama has tightened things up offensively in its ensuing three games. The Tide have as many total turnovers over those three wins (two) as they had in the Texas loss. After back-to-back wins against a top-15 team in Ole Miss, and a victory in a tough road environment at Mississippi State, Alabama enters this matchup with plenty of momentum.

The Tide have been their typical stout selves defensively, ranking second in the SEC by allowing just 14.2 points per game. Over their last three contests, the Crimson Tide have twice as many takeaways (six) as they have touchdowns allowed (three). Linebacker Dallas Turner has led the defensive effort as the junior leads the SEC in both sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (two).

Why Texas A&M can cover

While Alabama has dominated head-to-head matchups, the last contest at Kyle Field went the Aggies' way. In 2021, a 15th-ranked A&M squad upset the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide, 41-38. That Alabama team would advance to the CFP Championship Game and was miles ahead of where this current Bama squad is at. The Tide needed a second-half surge to defeat South Florida and has had inconsistency at the quarterback position, at one point rotating three different players before settling on Milroe.

The Aggies have been lights-out defensively since a Week 2 loss to Miami. Apart from a garbage time touchdown last week, they have not allowed a single offensive touchdown over their last three games. That puts A&M in a position to excel on Saturday versus an Alabama team that ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in scoring.

How to make Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 48 combined points.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?