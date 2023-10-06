The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies will meet on Saturday afternoon in a Week 6 SEC on CBS matchup. Both teams have 4-1 records and have seen their results mirror each other. Each won their season opener before losing their second games to non-conference opponents, only to then win each of their last three. Both Alabama and Texas A&M boast 2-0 records in SEC play.

Kickoff from Kyle Field is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Tide are 1-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread: Crimson Tide -2.5

Alabama vs. Texas A&M over/under: 46 points

Alabama vs. Texas A&M money line: Alabama -117, Texas A&M -103

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama can take comfort in the fact that starting quarterback Jalen Milroe doesn't just have experience against the Aggies but winning experience. Milroe filled in for an injured Bryce Young versus Texas A&M last season, leading the team to a 24-20 win. He had three touchdown passes while rushing for 81 yards, and Milroe has steadied the ship for Bama over recent weeks. This season, he ranks third in the SEC in passer rating and ranks sixth in rushing touchdowns, despite not playing in one game.

The history of this rivalry also greatly favors the Tide as they've won nine of the last 10 meetings between the schools. Most of those games weren't close as Bama boasts an average point differential of +18.1 across those 10 contests. Coach Nick Saban also has a highly impressive record against his former assistants -- which Jimbo Fisher was while they were at LSU. Saban is 29-3 all-time against former assistants, including a 24-10 victory over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss two weeks ago.

Why Texas A&M can cover

While Alabama has dominated head-to-head matchups, the last contest at Kyle Field went the Aggies' way. In 2021, a 15th-ranked A&M squad upset the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide, 41-38. That Alabama team would advance to the CFP Championship Game and was miles ahead of where this current Bama squad is at. The Tide needed a second-half surge to defeat South Florida and has had inconsistency at the quarterback position, at one point rotating three different players before settling on Milroe.

The Aggies have been lights-out defensively since a Week 2 loss to Miami. Apart from a garbage time touchdown last week, they have not allowed a single offensive touchdown over their last three games. That puts A&M in a position to excel on Saturday versus an Alabama team that ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in scoring.

