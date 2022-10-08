After returning to the No. 1 ranking, the Alabama Crimson Tide will try to avoid the upset on Saturday night when they host the Texas A&M Aggies. Alabama (5-0) returned to the top spot in the polls after reigning national champion Georgia had some trouble in a 26-22 victory against Missouri last week. The Tide, meanwhile, pulled away for an impressive 49-26 road win against No. 20 Arkansas. Texas A&M (3-2) also beat the Razorbacks, then ranked No. 10, but they followed that up with a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday to drop out of the polls. They also lost to Appalachian State 17-14 in their second game of the season. Both sides should be extremely fired up for this one after Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban got in an offseason war of words.

Kickoff in Tuscaloosa, Ala. is set for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 24-point favorites in its latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread: Alabama -24

Alabama vs. Texas A&M over/under: 48 points

Alabama vs. Texas A&M money line: Aggies +1350, Crimson Tide -3500

TAMU: It is 10-7 ATS in road games under Jimbo Fisher (since 2018)

ALA: It is 54-49 ATS as a home favorite under Nick Saban (since 2007)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M streaming: Paramount+

Why the Crimson Tide can cover

Alabama is 12-3 against the spread in its past 15 home games, and Saban has never lost at home in October (29-0). The Tide are ruthless on both sides of the ball. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and running back Jahmyr Gibbs pace the offense, while linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o lead a stacked defense. Young's status is unclear after he left last week's game with a shoulder injury, but Jalen Milroe rushed for 91 yards in his place last week. The run game should play a big part, as the Tide average 251 yards per game on the ground (seventh in FBS), while A&M allows 170 (97th).

The Alabama defense allows 236 total yards (fourth in FBS) and just 11 points (fifth) per contest. The Aggies rank 104th in total offense (336 yards per game) and 109th in scoring offense (21.8). Saban is 26-2 against former assistants and 19-2 in games where his team is avenging a loss. Anderson has five sacks, tied for fifth-most in the nation, while To'oTo'o has a team-high 33 tackles. The Tide haven't been taking the ball away, but that's bound to change. Corner Kool-Aid McKinstry has seven passes defended and safety Jordan Battle was a preseason All-American.

Why the Aggies can cover

Texas A&M knows from experience that it can pull this off. It was an 18.5-point underdog in last year's meeting, and it forced two turnovers in pulling off the upset. The Aggies have beaten a top-five team in consecutive seasons, as they also defeated No. 4 Florida in 2020, also by a 41-38 score. A&M has beaten both ranked teams it has faced this season -- it beat then-No. 13 Miami the week before knocking off Arkansas. The Aggies are allowing less than 18 points (22nd in FBS) and just 188 passing yards (30th) per game and have recovered four fumbles.

The Aggies have questions at quarterback, with starter Max Johnson nursing an injured thumb and Haynes King struggling in his place last week. A&M also will miss all-purpose man Ainias Smith, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last week, but it has another standout on offense in running back Devon Achane. Achane ranks 23rd in the nation in rushing yards with 466, averaging 5.8 per carry. He rushed for 34 yards on just seven carries (4.9 per attempt) as a backup in last year's game. The Aggies are 4-1 ATS after a loss since the 2020 season.

