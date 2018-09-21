Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Week 4 in college football will bring the SEC on CBS to Tuscaloosa for a huge SEC West matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M. It will be the first time that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have met as SEC foes and only the second meeting ever between the two former co-workers (Fisher was Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU), with Saban up 1-0 after Alabama's 24-7 win against Florida State in last year's season opener.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Texas A&M: Can the Aggies bring that same energy on the road in Tuscaloosa? Texas A&M did a fantastic job of playing Clemson right down to the final moments in College Station, and now they face another playoff favorite just two weeks later with the increased difficulty of A) it being Alabama and B) no longer being in the friendly confines of Kyle Field with the 12th Man. One thing is for sure: Texas A&M will have to create explosive plays on offense to keep pace with the Tide and luckily from what we've seen, Kellen Mond is up to the task.

Alabama: This is the toughest opponent Alabama has faced all year, and it still remains a favorite of more than three touchdowns. Can the Tide avoid a letdown performance? It feels like the kind of game that might see Alabama spin its wheels for a quarter or two and ultimately win by 14 with Saban furious about all the errors. But what if the offense goes and puts up 50 again? The first three weeks have hinted that we're dealing with offensive dominance that has no equal in the Saban era, but Texas A&M is one of a handful of opponents on the schedule with the horses to really put that group to the test.

Game prediction, picks

Alabama isn't just covering the spread here in the early season, it's obliterating the limits to which bookmakers feel comfortable setting these lines. The Tide are 3-0 against the number and not a single game has been a sweat, covering by 13 points, 13 points and 32.5 points (vs. Ole Miss). At under four touchdowns this might be a spot where the market, still awaiting that letdown game, hasn't caught up to the Tua train. Pick: Alabama -26.5

