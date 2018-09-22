Alabama vs. Texas A&M score, highlights: Crimson Tide handles Aggies with ease at home

TUSCALOOSA -- Alabama welcomed a ranked division opponent to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday in what was assumed to be one of the first really tough tests of the season for the top-ranked Tide. Texas A&M showed plenty of fight, rebounding from an early interception and continuing to hit on big plays with Kellen Mond, but when those scoring drives ended in field goals -- and Tua Tagovailoa was marching right back down the field scoring touchdowns -- there wasn't much the Aggies could do to hang with Alabama in a 45-23 win for the Tide.

Tagovailoa continued to build a case as the best player in the country, completing 22-of-30 passes for 387 yards, four touchdowns and adding a score on the ground. When Alabama was going up-tempo at the end of the first half, the sophomore quarterback was at his best, extending plays with his feet and linking up with receivers down the field to squeeze in scores before halftime that would create a deficit that Texas A&M never overcame.

Alabama has so many freaks on offense that even when a team like Texas A&M is able to create an advantage, early it is unsustainable over four quarters. The Aggies were doing a great job against the run in the first half, but as the game wore on, suddenly those routine Damien Harris runs were becoming explosive plays of 20 yards or more and short passes to wide receivers like Henry Ruggs that were getting wrapped up after a few yards became long touchdown plays.

Henry Ruggs III to the HOUSE. @AlabamaFTBL is showing why they're the No. 1 team in the country. pic.twitter.com/MW8T7V4bpp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 22, 2018

And that's the scary thing for the rest of the SEC because there's only a precious few teams that have the horses to go four quarters with Alabama. Until proven otherwise, we can only assume that this edition of the Crimson Tide will continue to roll through opponents with its elite talent and the best player in the country at quarterback.

