Alabama vs. Texas A&M score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 22 Texas A&M is two weeks removed from taking Clemson to the brink at home, but today's challenge is going to be even bigger. No. 1 Alabama welcomes the Aggies to Bryant Denny Stadium in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in a contest that will serve as the Crimson Tide's biggest test of the young season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hopes to keep his Heisman campaign going against a defense that is fast and physical but still going through some growing pains in the coaching transition from Kevin Sumlin to Jimbo Fisher.

Meanwhile, Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond, who looked sharp against the Tigers defense two weeks ago, has his work cut out for him against a Tide secondary that shut down the vaunted Ole Miss passing attack last week. Speaking of Fisher, he's looking to become the first member of the Nick Saban coaching tree to notch a win over the best coach in college football. Saban currently holds a 1-0 lead on Fisher, who is already impressing with the new-look Aggies during this early point in the season.

