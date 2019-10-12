Alabama vs. Texas A&M score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

No. 1 Alabama is taking on No. 24 Texas A&M in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Crimson Tide have been rolling along with an unblemished record, while the two-loss Aggies are in a must-win situation at home if they want to stay in the SEC West title race. One problem? Bama coach Nick Saban is 17-0 all-time against his former assistants.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has tossed 23 touchdowns with zero interceptions and has been spreading the ball around to his superstar corps of receivers. The offense has transformed itself to a pass-first offense with yards after catch -- mostly on slants -- serving as a substitute for the running game. Texas A&M hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in any of its three games vs. Power Five opponents -- one of which was against lowly Arkansas. Quarterback Kellen Mond will have to be the superstar this afternoon, and he has plenty of receivers to help him out.

