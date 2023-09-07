No. 3 Alabama hosts No. 11 Texas Saturday in one of the most important nonconference matchups of the 2023 season. Despite the Crimson Tide's high-profile ranking, they have a lot to prove against the upset-minded Longhorns.

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022 and lost two regular-season games for the second time in four years. LSU is a trendy pick to to win the SEC West again, coming just 61 points behind Alabama in the SEC preseason media poll while receiving 117 first-place votes.

It's never smart to bet against coach Nick Saban. He hasn't lost to a nonconference foe in the regular season since 2007, his first campaign leading the Crimson Tide. He'll be facing Texas coach and ex-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian this weekend, but history says Sark is in for a challenge as Saban is 28-2 against his former assistants.

Alabama and Texas are used to playing one another in big spots. The Tide's 20-19 win over the Longhorns last year was the first time the two teams took the field in the regular season since 1922. From 1948 to 2010, the pair played six times but exclusively in postseason contests. That includes four New Year's Six bowls and the 2010 BCS National Championship.

Here are five things Alabama needs to do to avoid the upset against Texas and set the tone on a national stage.

1. Win on the offensive line

A lot has been made of Alabama's offensive line, which boasts an average height of 6-foot-5 and weight of 339.4 pounds among five starters. It dominated -- as it should have -- in the season opener against overmatched Middle Tennessee, paving the way for 205 rushing yards and five touchdowns with an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

Three of Alabama's starting offensive linemen are former top-100 prospects, and tackles Kadyn Proctor (a true freshman) and JC Lathan were the top players at their position in their respective recruiting classes. The group looks great on paper, but Saturday we'll learn if the hype is truly warranted.

Texas' defensive front tossed Rice around in Week 1, allowing a net 24 rushing yards and 1.1 yards per carry. Three different Longhorns recorded at least a half sack and eight were credited with a tackle for loss. If Alabama can consistently move Texas off the line of scrimmage, it may not have much trouble with most other teams on its schedule.

2. Get after the passer

While offensive line may be a strength for Alabama, Texas' looked shaky in that department against Rice. The Longhorns gave up four total pressures, including three sacks, and the Owls were able to stuff Texas behind the line of scrimmage eight different times.

Alabama's defensive front should provide a more significant challenge. The Crimson Tide boast one of the best edge rusher rooms in the nation, headlined by preseason second-team CBS Sports All-American Dallas Turner and former five-star prospect Chris Braswell, the latter of whom had a huge game against MTSU with a sack, a quarterback hurry and aforced fumble.

Alabama got just one sack from its defensive line and edge rushers in last year's Texas game. The Tide need to pin their ears back and use their "Cheetah" package to light up Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers -- something that, on paper, appears doable.

3. Turn Jalen Milroe loose

It took one game as a full-time starting quarterback for Milroe to make history. He became the first Alabama quarterback to ever throw for three touchdowns and rush for two scores in the same game. He ran wild over MTSU's defense and even showed a knack for turning broken plays into absolute gold.

His first carry of the season came when a bad snap bounced past his legs, but he scooped it up off the ground while evading a defender and bolted towards the right sideline for a 21-yard score.

He also flashed superb arm talent, uncorking a precise deep ball that traveled almost 50 yards in the air for a touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Milroe's athleticism is off the charts. He gives Alabama something it hasn't had since Jalen Hurts was running the offense. Saban and his offensive staff can get creative with Milroe's legs, giving Texas' defense some exotic looks that it didn't see last year.

4. Wide receivers must step up

Alabama's leading receiver against Texas last season was running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who's set to make his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions. He was the only Crimson Tide player with more than 40 yards receiving; Alabama's wide receivers were largely a non-factor.

Alabama's wideouts have a lot to prove this year. Gone are the days of Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle torching opposing secondaries. While the Crimson Tide have talent, none of their wide receivers profile as surefire future early-round NFL Draft picks.

That said, they started well against MTSU. Bond flashed the big-play ability that Alabama lacked last year with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, while former Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton looked like a steady No. 1 option. Those two -- along with Malik Benson, Ja'Corey Brooks and Kobe Prentice -- have to play to their potential and help Milroe in the biggest start of his young career.

5. Get healthy

Though this may be out of Alabama's control, the secondary looks a little shorthanded. The Tide lost a pair of starters in slot corner Malachi Moore and free safety Jaylen Key in Week 1. Though neither injury seemed serious, Saban has been mum on their status for the Texas game.

Key, a transfer from UAB, had Alabama's lone interception last week. Moore has been a consistent starter since his true freshman season in 2020. Potentially missing those two is bad enough, but Texas can give Alabama fits even if they are able to go.

Ewers has the talent to be a future first-round pick, and he has a wealth of receivers at his disposal. Xavier Worthy is back from an injury-plagued 2022 season and had 90 yards receiving against Rice. Jordan Whittington is as experienced as they come. Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor would start on most power conference teams.

Alabama's options behind Moore and Key are Earl Little II, a redshirt freshman with three collegiate games under his belt, and Kristian Story, a fourth-year senior that has spent most of his time on special teams. Starting either of those guys gives Texas an automatic advantage.