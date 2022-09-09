No. 1 Alabama takes its redemption tour to Austin, Texas, on Saturday to battle Texas in the first meeting between the two college football powers since the 2010 BCS Championship Game. The Crimson Tide are fresh off of a 55-0 trouncing of Utah State, while the Longhorns topped ULM 52-10 in the first game with redshirt freshman and former five-star prospect Quinn Ewers under center.

This matchup is a huge game for Texas and its goal to burst back onto the national scene under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. The former Alabama offensive coordinator is looking to become just the third former Nick Saban assistant to top the legendary coach after Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Georgia's Kirby Smart became the first two coaches to accomplish that feat when they handed Saban his only two losses of the 2021 season.

How to watch Alabama vs. Texas live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: Noon ET

Location: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Texas: Need to know

How will Ewers handle the pressure?: This is just the second meaningful game of Ewers' career, and they don't get much bigger than this. A big question heading into the matchup is how Ewers will handle relentless pressure from a Crimson Tide defense that had five tackles for loss last week vs. the Aggies. He had 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception last week vs. the Warhawks and completed 66.7% of his passes. How will he handle a face full of superstar EDGE threat Will Anderson Jr.? He's got the weapons outside to get the job done, but his offensive line gave up five tackles for loss last game -- tied for sixth in the Big 12 after Week 1.

Bryce Young's Heisman sequel: The star Crimson Tide quarterback got off to a great start against Utah State when he threw for 195 yards, tossed five touchdowns, rushed for 100 yards and punched in one score on the ground. It was a stellar opener for Young, but it wasn't like it was a big stage. This game will be different. The entire college football world will be tuning into this one, and it's a perfect place for Young to make another statement considering the struggles the Longhorns have had on the defensive side of the ball during the first year-plus of the Sarkisian era.

A program-defining game?: Sarkisian downplayed the importance of this game in regard to his 2022 goal of making the Big 12 Championship Game since it won't count toward his conference record. He did, however, leave the door open that this could be a program-defining game. What does that mean, though? It's simple. "Texas is back" has become a sarcastic joke since it had been "down" essentially since it lost to the Tide in the title game more than a decade ago. However, a win over the defending SEC champs and the top-ranked team in the country -- especially considering the two will be conference foes in the near future -- will make a massive statement to the rest of the college football world.

Alabama vs. Texas prediction, picks

This one comes down to one simple question: Can Alabama's defense rattle Young? The Alabama offensive line has been a consistent problem, and it's hard to tell if it's been fixed after one game vs. Utah State. With that said, the Longhorns defense has been brutal for quite some time but only gave up 4.05 yards per play and had eight tackles for loss last week. I have more faith in Young than I do Texas' defense, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner should lead the Crimson Tide to a cover ... even if it's in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Prediction: Alabama -20



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Texas Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

