Saturday's FBS slate is full of intriguing matchups, but the headliner of the weekend takes place in Tuscaloosa. The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide welcome the No. 11 Texas Longhorns to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a top-tier matchup. Alabama defeated Texas by a 20-19 margin last season, with the Longhorns aiming for revenge. Both teams won their season openers by convincing margins last week, with Alabama topping Middle Tennessee State and Texas defeating Rice.

For this 7 p.m. ET kickopff, SportsLine consensus lists the Crimson Tide as 7-point favorites. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 53.5 in the latest Texas vs. Alabama odds.

Alabama vs. Texas spread: Alabama -7

Alabama vs. Texas over/under: 53.5 points

Alabama vs. Texas money line: Alabama -290, Texas +232

TEX: The Longhorns are 8-6 against the spread since 2022

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 7-6-1 against the spread since 2022

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have stellar units on both sides of the ball, and few FBS programs can claim superior history against Alabama. Texas is 7-2-1 all-time against Alabama, and the Longhorns fell by a narrow one-point margin last year in a game in which starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a mid-game injury. On defense, the Longhorns held Rice to 176 total yards last week, and Rice produced only 27 rushing yards on 25 carries. Last season, Texas finished at or near the top of the Big 12 in points allowed (21.2 per game), yards allowed per pass (6.4), yards allowed per rush (3.3), passing yards allowed and sacks.

Alabama must replace standout quarterback Bryce Young, leaving uncertainty, and Texas has more stability at the most important position. In addition to quality depth, Texas has Ewers, who led Texas to 37 points last week and racked up four touchdowns in the process. Texas scored 34.5 points per game last season while throwing only seven interceptions over the full schedule, and the Longhorns have myriad talented options in the backfield and in the wide receiver room, headlined by Xavier Worthy.

Why Alabama can cover

Bryant-Denny Stadium has been quite friendly to Alabama in the recent past. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have the longest active FBS home winning streak, claiming 21 consecutive victories in Tuscaloosa. Alabama also has 43 straight non-conference home wins, with each of the 43 victories coming by at least 14 points. Finally, Alabama is 12-1 in the last 13 games in Tuscaloosa against ranked opponents. In addition, Alabama is 58-1 in the last 59 games during the month of September, including an active streak of 29 straight September wins.

From there, Alabama's offense is a force to be reckoned with. The Crimson Tide have scored 45 points or more in three straight games, and Alabama averaged 41.1 points per game in 2022. Jalen Milroe takes over as the starting quarterback in 2023, and he set a new Alabama record in his second career start. Milroe completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards, and he compiled five touchdowns. Milroe became the first quarterback in Alabama history with at least three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game.

