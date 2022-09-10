Alabama coach Nick Saban faces one of his former protégés again when he and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sarkisian, now 48 years old, served as an analyst for Saban and Alabama during the 2016 season and was promoted to offensive coordinator in advance of the BCS national championship game against Clemson. Sarkisian also was offensive coordinator for the Tide in the '19 and '20 seasons, coaching quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa among others, before being hired by Texas to replace Tom Herman.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Crimson Tide are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 64.5.

Alabama vs. Texas spread: Crimson Tide -20.5

Alabama vs. Texas over/under: 64.5 points

Alabama vs. Texas money line: Crimson Tide -1400, Longhorns +900

ALA: Will Anderson Jr. led the nation last season in sacks (17.5).

TEX: Bijan Robinson has averaged 6.5 yards per carry for his career.

Why Alabama can cover

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has the potential to light up the Texas defense. Last season Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns and set school records for attempts (547) and completions (366). Last week he accounted for six total touchdowns in a little more than a half against Utah State. On Saturday he faces a Longhorns defense that finished 80th in the country last season in passing efficiency defense (137.82).

In addition, Saban has dominated his former assistant coaches in head-to-head matchups. Since joining Alabama in 2007, he is 25-2 against his former staffers. The Tide's average margin of victory in those 25 wins is 25.4 points a game.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has arguably the best running back in the country in Bijan Robinson. A 6-foot, 222-pound junior from Tucson, Ariz., Robinson has averaged 6.5 yards per carry for his career, the best average among Texas running backs in program history and second only to national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young (6.8). Prior to the season Robinson was named to the AP preseason All-America first team.

In addition, the Longhorns have a dangerous deep threat in receiver Xavier Worthy. A sophomore from Fresno, Calif., Worthy was a dynamic playmaker for Texas last season, setting single-season receiving records by a freshman for receptions (62), yards (981) and touchdowns (12). For his efforts he was named to the all-Big 12 first team.

