Two of the most storied programs in college football history collide in Week 2's marquee matchup when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns square off on Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. Alabama (1-0) has 943 wins in program history, which is tied with Ohio State for the second most all-time. Texas (1-0) has 929 victories, which is tied with Notre Dame and Oklahoma for fourth. Both the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns are coming off blowout wins over overmatched opponents. Alabama blanked Utah State, 55-0, while Texas crushed Louisiana-Monroe, 52-10.

Kickoff is at noon ET. The Crimson Tide are 20-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65.5. Before making any Texas vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Texas and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Texas spread: Crimson Tide -20

Alabama vs. Texas over/under: 65.5 points

Alabama vs. Texas money line: Crimson Tide -1400, Longhorns +800

ALA: Will Anderson Jr. led the nation last season in sacks (17.5).

TEX: Bijan Robinson has averaged 6.5 yards per carry for his career.

Alabama vs. Texas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has a big matchup advantage in Will Anderson Jr. going up against the Texas offensive line. The reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as the country's top defensive player, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound attack man led the nation last season with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss (an NCAA record since 2000). On Saturday he goes up against an inexperienced Longhorns offensive line that starts two true freshmen.

In addition, the Crimson Tide have a dangerous running back in Jahmyr Gibbs. A transfer from Georgia Tech, Gibbs averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns across 19 career games with the Yellowjackets, earning all-ACC honors. In his debut with Alabama last week he finished with nine rushes for 93 yards.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has arguably the best running back in the country in Bijan Robinson. A 6-foot, 222-pound junior from Tucson, Ariz., Robinson has averaged 6.5 yards per carry for his career, the best average among Texas running backs in program history and second only to national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young (6.8). Prior to the season Robinson was named to the AP preseason All-America first team.

In addition, the Longhorns have a dangerous deep threat in receiver Xavier Worthy. A sophomore from Fresno, Calif., Worthy was a dynamic playmaker for Texas last season, setting single-season receiving records by a freshman for receptions (62), yards (981) and touchdowns (12). For his efforts he was named to the all-Big 12 first team.

How to make Texas vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting that the teams will combine for 76 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. Head to SportsLine to see which side to back.

So who wins Alabama vs. Texas? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks.