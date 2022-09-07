The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will not make the trip to Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's showdown with the Longhorns, per a report from USA Today. Due to seating issues in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will have to remain in Tuscaloosa.

On Wednesday, Alabama released a statement to The Tuscaloosa News in which it explains that the visiting ticket allotment did not make it feasible for the 400-member band to attend the game.

"Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution's ticket allotment at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the school said in its statement.

According to USA Today, the home-and-home contract between Alabama and Texas states that the seats for the visiting institution's band must come out of the visiting team's ticket allotment. The visiting institution, Alabama in this case, receives 500 complimentary tickets and can request up to 4,500 more tickets.

When LSU visited Austin to play the Longhorns in 2019, its band was seated far away from the field in the upper deck.

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the weekend, No. 1 Alabama and Texas will kick off from Austin at 12:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free).